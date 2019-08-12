The Comedy Cellar at Mojo's Pub-n-Grill

If you're looking for a great night out full of lots of laughs and amazing food then today's deal is just for you.

The Comedy Cellar at Mojo's is The Place for Comedy!

Enjoy an amazing buffet dinner and Two(2) Comedy show tickets for a night of fun you'll ner forget.

Get 2 Admissions to The Comedy Cellar at Mojos PLUS 2 Dinners from The Comedy Cellar's buffet for only $30! ($60 Value)

***Not Valid for Kevin Farley Show***

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant when seated and before ordering. No redemption via mobile.

