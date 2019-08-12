  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Youngstown, Ohio

The Comedy Cellar at Mojo's Pub-n-Grill

The Comedy Cellar at Mojo's Pub-n-Grill

  • The Comedy Cellar at Mojo's Pub-n-Grill
  • The Comedy Cellar at Mojo's Pub-n-Grill
  • The Comedy Cellar at Mojo's Pub-n-Grill
  • The Comedy Cellar at Mojo's Pub-n-Grill
  • The Comedy Cellar at Mojo's Pub-n-Grill
Remaining
  • $30.00
  • Retail Price: $60.00
  • You Save: $30.00 (50%)
  • Deal Ends: 10/14/2019
Please have credit card info ready. Your order is not guaranteed until you complete checkout process.

The Deal

If you're looking for a great night out full of lots of laughs and amazing food then today's deal is just for you.

The Comedy Cellar at Mojo's is The Place for Comedy!

Enjoy an amazing buffet dinner and Two(2) Comedy show tickets for a night of fun you'll ner forget.

Get 2 Admissions to The Comedy Cellar at Mojos PLUS 2 Dinners from The Comedy Cellar's buffet for only $30! ($60 Value)

***Not Valid for Kevin Farley Show***

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant when seated and before ordering. No redemption via mobile.

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.

 


Website: Click here for website
Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Promotion:
This deal allows you to buy and use the deal vouchers today with immediate digital delivery of your deal voucher to your home or office printer!

Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Support:
If you have a printer problem and are unable to print your purchase for any reason, please email customerservice@neofill.com. Please do not reorder your deal vouchers.

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $60.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 1
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • VALID FOR BUFFET AND COMEDY SHOW FOR TWO (2)!
  • MUST CALL FOR RESERVATIONS IN ADVANCE OF THE SHOW!! NOT VALID WITHOUT RESERVATIONS!
  • NOT VALID FOR THE KEVIN FARLEY SHOW!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     12/08/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

The Comedy Cellar at Mojo's Pub-n-Grill
6292 Mahoning Avenue
Austintown, Ohio 44515
Phone: 330-793-6656

Click here for website

facebook