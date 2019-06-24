  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Youngstown, Ohio

Marino's Italian Cafe

Remaining
  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
  • Deal Ends: 06/24/2019
  • This deal is hot!
  • Category: Restaurant
  • Hash: #7977462
Please have credit card info ready. Your order is not guaranteed until you complete checkout process.

The Deal

If you like Italian you'll love today's deal.

Get a $20 Marino's dinner voucher for only $10.

Enjoy delicious dishes like Fish Francaise, Ravioli or the popular Chicken Parmigiana. A large boneless chicken breast is breaded and fried to a golden, crispy brown, then topped with Marino's tomato sauce and a lot of cheese. Make sure to ask for Anna's homemade rolls. Big soft rolls baked fresh every morning,  are sliced through the top to create three "slices". In between each is a pad of butter that just oozes out of the warm bread. Perfect for dipping in the delicious sauces on every dish.

MyValleyDining.com Review

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Website: Click here for website
The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 2
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • One per table
  • DINE IN ONLY! NOT VALID FOR ANY CARRY OUT ORDERS !
  • VALID FOR DINNER ONLY AFTER 4:00PM , EXCLUDES BUFFET!!
  • VALID FOR ALCOHOL WITH MEAL PURCHASE!
  • MUST HAVE PRINTED VOUCHER! NO PHONE REDEMPTION'S !

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     08/23/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Marino's Italian Cafe
5423 Mahoning Avenue
Austintown, Ohio 44515
Phone: 330-799-8326

Click here for website

facebook