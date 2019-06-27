  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Youngstown, Ohio

The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace

The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace

  • The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace
  • The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace
  • The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace
  • The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace
  • The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace
  • The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace
  • The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace
  • The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace
  • $12.00
  • Retail Price: $24.00
  • You Save: $12.00 (50%)
Refresh when timer hits ZERO!
DAYS HRS MIN SEC
Add to Calendar 2019-06-27 00:00:00 2019-07-01 00:00:00 America/Detroit The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace http://wkbn3.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&pid=221536&admin_preview=Yes&mode= http://wkbn3.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&pid=221536&admin_preview=Yes&mode=

The Deal

Come celebrate with us at the 27th annual Great Lakes Medieval Faire!

Saturdays or Sundays July 13th-August 18, 2019.Open 11:00am-7:00pm Rain or shine!

Get Two General Admission Tickets for just $12.00! 

 

The Great Lakes Medieval Faire is a shaded, 13th century family fun theme park filled with fine continuous entertainment, juried crafts and artisans, rides and interactive games, and foods fit for a King.

Celebrate with us at the Great Lakes Medieval Faire, reminiscent of Sherwood Forest. Our shire of Avaloch is filled with outstanding entertainment. Shoppe for treasures from silks to swords, and hear the pounding of the blacksmith echoing through the misty forest. Watch demonstrating crafters: hand-blown glass art, jewelers threading fine gold wire around exquisite crystals and jewels, clothiers, soap makers and more. Get a thrill on our rides and try your hand at archery, axe-throwing and other games of skill. Enjoy foodes fit for a King. Sink your teeth into a colossal Turkey Legge or sit down for an authentic full-course, fire-roasted chicken dinner, and finish your day off with delectable homemade frozen custards and pastries. Step back in time to an age of romance and chivalry, where brave knights battle for the favor of the Queen, fair damsels and minstrels frolic, and the villagers and fae enjoy a festival day with much merriment!

The Joust is Back!

After too long an absence, we are pleased to annouce the return of the joust, with Brothers in Arms Jousting. Please see our website for more details.

For only $12.00 you'll recieve a voucher good Two (2) Adult Tickets! (Reg. $24.00)

<iframe width="300" height="300" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m26!1m12!1m3!1d383298.1303188056!2d-81.09216965761509!3d41.36285872077921!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!4m11!3e6!4m3!3m2!1d41.0592422!2d-80.6463574!4m5!1s0x883184ec769edbfb%3A0x6e05ed2c0c167602!2sgreat+lakes+medieval+faire!3m2!1d41.6670727!2d-80.9593776!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1561395893046!5m2!1sen!2sus" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" style="border:0" "=""></p></body></html>


Website: Click here for website
Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Promotion:
This deal allows you to buy and use the deal vouchers today with immediate digital delivery of your deal voucher to your home or office printer!

Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Support:
If you have a printer problem and are unable to print your purchase for any reason, please email customerservice@neofill.com. Please do not reorder your deal vouchers.

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $24.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 2
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • ONLY VALID FOR ADMISSION TO THE EVENT!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     08/18/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace
PO Box 376
Rock Creek, Ohio 444084
Phone: 440-474-4280
Fax: 440-474-4283

Click here for website