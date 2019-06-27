The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace

Come celebrate with us at the 27th annual Great Lakes Medieval Faire!

Saturdays or Sundays July 13th-August 18, 2019.Open 11:00am-7:00pm Rain or shine!

Get Two General Admission Tickets for just $12.00!

The Great Lakes Medieval Faire is a shaded, 13th century family fun theme park filled with fine continuous entertainment, juried crafts and artisans, rides and interactive games, and foods fit for a King.

Celebrate with us at the Great Lakes Medieval Faire, reminiscent of Sherwood Forest. Our shire of Avaloch is filled with outstanding entertainment. Shoppe for treasures from silks to swords, and hear the pounding of the blacksmith echoing through the misty forest. Watch demonstrating crafters: hand-blown glass art, jewelers threading fine gold wire around exquisite crystals and jewels, clothiers, soap makers and more. Get a thrill on our rides and try your hand at archery, axe-throwing and other games of skill. Enjoy foodes fit for a King. Sink your teeth into a colossal Turkey Legge or sit down for an authentic full-course, fire-roasted chicken dinner, and finish your day off with delectable homemade frozen custards and pastries. Step back in time to an age of romance and chivalry, where brave knights battle for the favor of the Queen, fair damsels and minstrels frolic, and the villagers and fae enjoy a festival day with much merriment!

The Joust is Back!

After too long an absence, we are pleased to annouce the return of the joust, with Brothers in Arms Jousting. Please see our website for more details.

