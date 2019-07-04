If you're looking for great Mexican food in a great atmosphere, Los Gallos has it at three locations. Enjoy delicious tacos, burritos, chimichangas and more and it's all half off with today's great deal.

Get a $20 food voucher for only $10 valid at any of their three locations (Bedford, Boardman or North Lima).

NO PHONE REDEMPTIONS....Must bring printed voucher.

Start off with the Grande Plato, an appetizer platter enough for the entire table. Los Gallos in Boardman has 42 beers on tap and 20 different margaritas. Los Gallos has something for everyone.

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

