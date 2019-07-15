Brighten up your nails with today’s deal from Maureen at Salon Ruberto.

Get a standard Mani-Pedi with Maureen at Salon Ruberto in Girard for only $20! (Reg. $45)

Pamper yourself with a professional mani-pedi from Maureen.

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

*24 hour notice of cancellation required or subject to forfeiture*

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.