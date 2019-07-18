Looking for the best golf courses to play in the area? Tanglewood Golf Course is a must-play.

Today’s deal includes 18 holes of golf with a riding cart for 2 people for only $27.00 (Reg. $54)

Tanglewood, whose layout was developed naturally, starts with the perfect blend of rolling hills and scenic wooded surroundings. Old trees and carved hillsides lend to spectacular views from all areas of the course. Head to the friendly clubhouse, warm up at the driving range, then challenge yourself at Tanglewood Golf Course. Tanglewood Golf Course is located in a dry township but golfers are welcome to bring their own beverages.

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.