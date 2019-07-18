  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
Tanglewood Golf Course

  • $27.00
  • Retail Price: $54.00
  • You Save: $27.00 (50%)
  • Category: Golf
  • Hash: #4486039
The Deal

Looking for the best golf courses to play in the area?  Tanglewood Golf Course is a must-play.

Today’s deal includes 18 holes of golf with a riding cart for 2 people for only $27.00 (Reg. $54)

Tanglewood, whose layout was developed naturally, starts with the perfect blend of rolling hills and scenic wooded surroundings.  Old trees and carved hillsides lend to spectacular views from all areas of the course. Head to the friendly clubhouse, warm up at the driving range, then challenge yourself at Tanglewood Golf Course. Tanglewood Golf Course is located in a dry township but golfers are welcome to bring their own beverages.

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Website: Click here for website
The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $54.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 2
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • MUST CALL AHEAD FOR TEE TIMES!
  • VALID DURING WEEKDAYS ANYTIME!
  • VALID ON WEEKENDS AND HOLIDAYS AFTER 2:00PM!!
  • NOT VALID FOR OUTINGS OR SPECIAL EVENTS!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     10/21/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

318 Tanglewood Road
Pulaski, Pennsylvania 16143
Phone: 724-964-8702

