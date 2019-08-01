Joe Restaurant

Joē Restaurant is famous for the original Brier Hill pizza, Spiedini ala Roma (Fried Cheese) that is to die for, delicious seafood dishes and amazing pasta, veal and chicken dishes that people have been coming back for time and time again. If it's your first time or you've been there before, get today's deal and head to Joē Restaurant.

Get a $20 voucher for only $10.

Try the famous Spinning Bowl Salad, or Joē spicy homemade sausage. If you're in the mood for chicken, Joē Chicken Dinner will definitely satisfy your craving. Breaded chicken cutlets topped with fresh slices of tomato and provolone cheese in a light white wine sauce. YUMMY!

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

MyValleyDining.com Review

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!