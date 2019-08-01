  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Youngstown, Ohio

Joe Restaurant

Joē Restaurant

  • Joe Restaurant
  • Joe Restaurant
  • Joe Restaurant
  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
Refresh when timer hits ZERO!
DAYS HRS MIN SEC
Add to Calendar 2019-08-01 00:00:00 2019-08-05 00:00:00 America/Detroit Joe Restaurant http://wkbn3.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&pid=222116&admin_preview=Yes&mode= http://wkbn3.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&pid=222116&admin_preview=Yes&mode=

The Deal

Joē Restaurant is famous for the original Brier Hill pizza, Spiedini ala Roma (Fried Cheese) that is to die for, delicious seafood dishes and amazing pasta, veal and chicken dishes that people have been coming back for time and time again. If it's your first time or you've been there before, get today's deal and head to Joē Restaurant.

Get a $20 voucher for only $10.

Try the famous Spinning Bowl Salad, or Joē spicy homemade sausage. If you're in the mood for chicken, Joē Chicken Dinner will definitely satisfy your craving. Breaded chicken cutlets topped with fresh slices of tomato and provolone cheese in a light white wine sauce. YUMMY!

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

MyValleyDining.com Review

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!


Website: Click here for website
Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Promotion:
This deal allows you to buy and use the deal vouchers today with immediate digital delivery of your deal voucher to your home or office printer!

Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Support:
If you have a printer problem and are unable to print your purchase for any reason, please email customerservice@neofill.com. Please do not reorder your deal vouchers.

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 2
  • Can deal voucher be used for alcohol? YES
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • One per table
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • MAY BE USED FOR ALCOHOL WITH MEAL PURCHASE.
  • CANNOT BE USED FOR BUY ONE GET ONE PIZZA PROMOTIONS!
  • DINE IN ONLY! NO CARRY OUT ORDERS!
  • NOT VALID FOR PARTY TRAYS!
  • VALID TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY ONLY!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     10/04/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Joē Restaurant
2921 Belmont Avenue
Youngstown, Ohio 44505
Phone: 330-759-8890

Click here for website

facebook