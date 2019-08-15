Attention golfers! Get this half off deal and hit the links at Valley Golf Club in Columbiana.

9 Holes, including cart, TWO PEOPLE, Only $13! (Reg. $26).

Golfers forage for pars and birdies among well maintained fairways and pesky rough as they make their way through a round at Valley Golf Club. The club's nine-hole layout leads players past a smattering of trees that divide fairways and a few small ponds but not a single bunker for scrawling thank-you notes to course superintendents. The course's short length makes it accessible to all levels of golfer, whether seasoned veterans working on short game fundamentals or beginners still learning the basics.

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

