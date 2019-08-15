  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Youngstown, Ohio

Valley Golf Club

Valley Golf Club

  • Valley Golf Club
  • Valley Golf Club
  • Valley Golf Club
Remaining
  • $13.00
  • Retail Price: $26.00
  • You Save: $13.00 (50%)
  • Deal Ends: 08/15/2019
  • Category: Golf
  • Hash: #8428819
Please have credit card info ready. Your order is not guaranteed until you complete checkout process.

The Deal

Attention golfers! Get this half off deal and hit the links at Valley Golf Club in Columbiana.

9 Holes, including cart, TWO PEOPLE, Only $13! (Reg. $26).

Golfers forage for pars and birdies among well maintained fairways and pesky rough as they make their way through a round at Valley Golf Club. The club's nine-hole layout leads players past a smattering of trees that divide fairways and a few small ponds but not a single bunker for scrawling thank-you notes to course superintendents. The course's short length makes it accessible to all levels of golfer, whether seasoned veterans working on short game fundamentals or beginners still learning the basics.

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.

 

Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Promotion:
This deal allows you to buy and use the deal vouchers today with immediate digital delivery of your deal voucher to your home or office printer!

Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Support:
If you have a printer problem and are unable to print your purchase for any reason, please email customerservice@neofill.com. Please do not reorder your deal vouchers.

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $26.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 2
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • MUST CALL FOR TEE TIMES!
  • VALID ANY TIME! MUST HAVE PRINTED VOUCHER FOR REDEMPTION!
  • NOT VALID FOR OUTINGS OR SPECIAL EVENTS!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     10/14/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Valley Golf Club
41784 Cherry Fork Road
Columbiana, Ohio 44431
Phone: 330-482-9464

facebook