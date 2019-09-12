  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Youngstown, Ohio

Picture Perfect Window Cleaning

Picture Perfect Window Cleaning

  • Picture Perfect Window Cleaning
  • Picture Perfect Window Cleaning
  • Picture Perfect Window Cleaning
  • Picture Perfect Window Cleaning
  • Picture Perfect Window Cleaning
  • $20.00
  • Retail Price: $40.00
  • You Save: $20.00 (50%)
Refresh when timer hits ZERO!
DAYS HRS MIN SEC
Add to Calendar 2019-09-12 00:00:00 2019-09-16 00:00:00 America/Detroit Picture Perfect Window Cleaning http://wkbn3.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&pid=222808&admin_preview=Yes&mode= http://wkbn3.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&pid=222808&admin_preview=Yes&mode=

The Deal

Let the sunshine in with an amazing deal from Picture Perfect!  We know everyone hates cleaning windows so today’s deal will get those windows crystal clear while you sit back and relax.

Get a $40 Gift Voucher for just $20!  

Limited Quanity available so grab that great gift for Mom now!

Not only will your windows look and feel clean, but your home will be much healthier once all the dirt, debris, pollution build-up and allergens are removed.

Get this great deal today and your home will be Picture Perfect tomorrow.

Picture Perfect cleans commercial buildings and residences and is fully insured and bonded and offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee.  Inside we clean any type or size window, including Palladian windows and the chandeliers that go with them including those hard to reach ceiling fans.  Outside we can clean your gutters, and we also do construction cleaning.  There’s no job too big or small. You’ll clearly see the difference with Picture Perfect Window Cleaning and Gutters. Picture Perfect is a member of The Chamber of Commerce and the Better Business Bureau.

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.

 

 

 

 

 


Website: Click here for website
Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Promotion:
This deal allows you to buy and use the deal vouchers today with immediate digital delivery of your deal voucher to your home or office printer!

Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Support:
If you have a printer problem and are unable to print your purchase for any reason, please email customerservice@neofill.com. Please do not reorder your deal vouchers.

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $40.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 1
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • ONE VOUCHER PER HOUSEHOLD!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     12/15/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Picture Perfect Window Cleaning

Boardman, Ohio
Phone: 330-559-8773

Click here for website

facebook