  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
  • Deal Ends: 09/23/2019
Please have credit card info ready. Your order is not guaranteed until you complete checkout process.

The Deal

If you're looking for great Mexican food in a great atmosphere, Los Gallos has it at three locations. Enjoy delicious tacos, burritos, chimichangas and more and it's all half off with today's great deal.

Get a $20 food voucher for only $10 valid at any of their three locations (Bedford, Boardman or North Lima).

NO PHONE REDEMPTIONS....Must bring printed voucher.

Start off with the Grande Plato, an appetizer platter enough for the entire table. Los Gallos in Boardman has 42 beers on tap and 20 different margaritas. Los Gallos has something for everyone.

 

 

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Website: Click here for website
Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Promotion:
This deal allows you to buy and use the deal vouchers today with immediate digital delivery of your deal voucher to your home or office printer!

Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Support:
If you have a printer problem and are unable to print your purchase for any reason, please email customerservice@neofill.com. Please do not reorder your deal vouchers.

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 4
  • Can deal voucher be used for alcohol? NO
  • Can be used at other locations? YES
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • One per table
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • NO PHONE REDEMPTIONS!! MUST HAVE PRINTED VOUCHER!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     11/22/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Los Gallos

685 Boardman Canfield Road
Boardman, Ohio 44512
Phone: 330-519-6474
Click here for map
 
9159 Market Street
North Lima, Ohio 44452
Phone: 330-953-2390
Click here for map
 
630 Broadway Avenue
Bedford, Ohio 44146
Phone: 330-232-1322
Click here for map
 

facebook