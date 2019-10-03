  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
Maggies Magic Muffins

  • $5.00
  • Retail Price: $10.00
  • You Save: $5.00 (50%)
  • Category: Other
  • Hash: #8678389
The Deal

 

Satisfy your sweet tooth with today's great half off deal from Maggies Magic Muffins!

Maggies Magic Muffins is known for having the best giant muffin selection in Ohio! From blueberry cheesecake and carrot cake muffins to peanut butter cup and pumpkin pie muffins. Conveniently located in Boardman and Austintown, Maggies Magic Muffin are perfect for any occasion. We do custom orders, just call in advance and we will have the order, freshly baked for you!

Don't forget about our Gift Baskets!  Whether its a Holiday Party, Work Event, Family get together,or just a gift, everyone loves Maggies Magic Muffins!  We will deliver the basket free of charge!

Get (2) $5 vouchers for only $5!

 

Only one voucher per visit!

 

 

 

 

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Website: Click here for website
The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $5.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 4
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • One per table
  • ONE VOUCHER PER VISIT PER DAY!
  • MUST HAVE PRINTED VOUCHER! NO PHONE REDEMPTION'S!
  • VOUCHERS CANNOT BE COMBINED!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     12/06/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

7932 Southern Blvd.
Boardman, Ohio 44512
Phone: 330-965-7400

Click here for website

facebook