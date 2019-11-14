  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
The Deal

Treat yourself to a relaxing 90-minute Hot Stone Massage AND a Lavendar/Peppermint Footscrub from  LMT Joey Buxton at Earthy Soul Massage and Mobile Plus.

Get this $100 combo for just $50!

Earthy Soul Massage is a place where you can come and take time for yourself to relax. Joey Buxton offers many types of massages; Relaxation, Deep Tissue, Hot stone and Cupping. She also offers Raindrop Therapy. In addition, a variety of facials including Anti-aging and Microdermabrasion as well. Joey has 11 years experience in the Spa Industry. Her goal is to leave each client feeling refreshed and restored .

(Inside of Angie's Nails)

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Website: Click here for Facebook Page
The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $100.00
  • Can be used at other locations? NO
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • NO COUPLES MASSAGE.
  • NO MOBILE.
  • Good for a 90 min. Hot Stone Massage and Lavender Footscrub.
  • Must call to schedule with Joey Buxton.

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     02/10/2020
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Earthy Soul Massage and Mobile Plus
427 Main Street
Wellsville, Ohio 43968
Phone: 330-519-4865

Click here for Facebook Page