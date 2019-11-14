Treat yourself to a relaxing 90-minute Hot Stone Massage AND a Lavendar/Peppermint Footscrub from LMT Joey Buxton at Earthy Soul Massage and Mobile Plus.

Get this $100 combo for just $50!

Earthy Soul Massage is a place where you can come and take time for yourself to relax. Joey Buxton offers many types of massages; Relaxation, Deep Tissue, Hot stone and Cupping. She also offers Raindrop Therapy. In addition, a variety of facials including Anti-aging and Microdermabrasion as well. Joey has 11 years experience in the Spa Industry. Her goal is to leave each client feeling refreshed and restored .

(Inside of Angie's Nails)

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.