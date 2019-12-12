  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Youngstown, Ohio

  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
Refresh when timer hits ZERO!
DAYS HRS MIN SEC
The Deal

HAPPY HOLIDAYS, DINERS! 

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND. Purchase this limited Dining deal NOW to use beginning in January!

If you like great food and great deals you're in the right place.

Get a $20 Bogey's voucher today for only $10. Voucher is valid January 2 - March 26, 2020!!!

The menu has something for everyone and it's all delicious. Great pasta dishes, delicious pressure-cooked chicken dinners, big half-pound burgers including the award winning Pretzel Burger and more. Steaks grilled to perfection, famous Italian greens with hot pepper, salads, eggplant parm and more.

With so much to choose from, Bogey's will become your new favorite place to eat. Get started today with this amazing half off deal.

 

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Website: Click here for website
The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 2
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • One per table
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • VALID STARTING JANUARY 2ND - MARCH 26, 2020!!!
  • Valid Sunday-Thursday ONLY.
  • May NOT be used toward alcohol.
  • Dine in only, cannot be used for carry out orders.
  • Not valid for gift card purchases.

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     03/26/2020
Contact & Directions

Bogey's Bar and Grill
3535 Upland Avenue
Lowellville, Ohio 44436
Phone: 330-750-6062

Click here for website