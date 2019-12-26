  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • $25.00
  • Retail Price: $50.00
  • You Save: $25.00 (50%)
The Deal

HAPPY HOLIDAY'S, GOLFERS! Don't miss this great Holiday deal for the golfer in your life. Get ready to play the best courses around the valley in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties this coming season!

Get TWO 2020 MyLoop Golf Cards for only $25 (reg. $50).  Your choice of the Southern Park or Eastwood Cards. (Get two the same or one of each.)

Each card is good for 18 holes of golf and a cart at a discounted rate at each of the following courses:  

Southern Park Card: Mill Creek - Salem Hills - Bedford Trails - Pine Lakes - Turkana - Mahoning - Firestone Farms - Reserve Run - Knoll Run - Tam O Shanter - Oak Tree - Duck Creek - Olde Dutch Mill - Parto's 9 Hole Par 3

Eastwood Card: Mill Creek - Tanglewood - Bedford Trails - Mahoning - Oak Tree - Old Avalon - Pine Lakes - Duck Creek - Tamer Win - Bronzewood - Olde Dutch Mill - Knoll Run - Reserve Run - Tam O Shanter

Purchase today’s deal and email your name, address, what two cards you would like and the voucher number to chanysh@myloopcard.com. Pass cards will be mailed via USPS to you.

Website: Click here for website
The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $50.00
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • NOT VALID FOR TOURNAMENTS OR LEAGUE PLAY!
  • GOOD FOR 18 HOLES ONLY!
  • PLEASE CALL THE COURSE FOR TEE-TIME

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     03/31/2020
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

My Loop Discount Golf Cards
241 Federal Plaza West
Youngstown, Ohio 44503
Phone: 330-502-5940

Click here for website