My Loop Discount Golf Cards

HAPPY HOLIDAY'S, GOLFERS! Don't miss this great Holiday deal for the golfer in your life. Get ready to play the best courses around the valley in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties this coming season!

Get TWO 2020 MyLoop Golf Cards for only $25 (reg. $50). Your choice of the Southern Park or Eastwood Cards. (Get two the same or one of each.)

Each card is good for 18 holes of golf and a cart at a discounted rate at each of the following courses:

Southern Park Card: Mill Creek - Salem Hills - Bedford Trails - Pine Lakes - Turkana - Mahoning - Firestone Farms - Reserve Run - Knoll Run - Tam O Shanter - Oak Tree - Duck Creek - Olde Dutch Mill - Parto's 9 Hole Par 3

Eastwood Card: Mill Creek - Tanglewood - Bedford Trails - Mahoning - Oak Tree - Old Avalon - Pine Lakes - Duck Creek - Tamer Win - Bronzewood - Olde Dutch Mill - Knoll Run - Reserve Run - Tam O Shanter

Purchase today’s deal and email your name, address, what two cards you would like and the voucher number to chanysh@myloopcard.com. Pass cards will be mailed via USPS to you.

