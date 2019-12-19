  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Youngstown, Ohio

Kingly Hand Wash and Wax

  • $35.00
  • Retail Price: $70.00
  • You Save: $35.00 (50%)
Refresh when timer hits ZERO!
DAYS HRS MIN SEC
The Deal

GRAND OPENING: Kingly Xpress Hand Wash & Wax, now located in the Eastwood Mall Complex!

Make sure your car is ready for winter with a Kingly one year wax package! Let Kingly Hand Wash & Wax get your ride looking as good as the day you bought it at our downtown Youngstown location AND the brand new Niles location in the Eastwood Mall Complex.

Get a One-Year Wax Package for your car for only $35 (Reg. $70).  Additional charge for SUV’s and trucks, please call for quote. Voucher is valid at both locations.

One Year Wax Deal includes: Outside Wash and Wax with Vacuuming, Dusting and Dressing inside, Wheels and Tires cleaned and shined, Wheel Wells and Door Jambs cleaned, Windows cleaned inside and out.

Additional services are available for a fee, ask for details.

Must call to schedule.

Youngstown Location

Niles Location (NEW!)

 

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Website: Click here for website
The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $70.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 1
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Voucher is valid at BOTH locations!
  • GOOD FOR CARS ONLY! UP-CHARGE FOR LARGER VEHICLES - PLEASE CALL FOR QUOTES!
  • ONE YEAR WAX PACKAGE! WASH AND WAX, VACUUMING, DUSTING, AND DRESSING INSIDE!
  • WINDOWS IN AND OUT!
  • WHEELS AND TIRES, WHEEL WELLS, AND DOOR JAMS CLEANED!
  • MUST CALL TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT!! NO WALK-INS !!
  • TAX NOT INCLUDED!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     03/23/2020
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Kingly Hand Wash and Wax

280 W. Front Street
Youngstown, Ohio 44503
Phone: 330-743-5464
Click here for map
 
5320 Youngstown Warren Road
Niles, Ohio 44446
Phone: 330-505-8119
Click here for map
 

Click here for website

facebook