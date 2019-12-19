Kingly Hand Wash and Wax

GRAND OPENING: Kingly Xpress Hand Wash & Wax, now located in the Eastwood Mall Complex!

Make sure your car is ready for winter with a Kingly one year wax package! Let Kingly Hand Wash & Wax get your ride looking as good as the day you bought it at our downtown Youngstown location AND the brand new Niles location in the Eastwood Mall Complex.

Get a One-Year Wax Package for your car for only $35 (Reg. $70). Additional charge for SUV’s and trucks, please call for quote. Voucher is valid at both locations.

One Year Wax Deal includes: Outside Wash and Wax with Vacuuming, Dusting and Dressing inside, Wheels and Tires cleaned and shined, Wheel Wells and Door Jambs cleaned, Windows cleaned inside and out.

Additional services are available for a fee, ask for details.

Must call to schedule.

Youngstown Location

Niles Location (NEW!)

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.