Ricky's English Pub

  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
DAYS HRS MIN SEC
The Deal

Ricky's English Pub is the premier place in Salem, Ohio to experience fine dining in a cozy atmosphere. Whether you want to enjoy a great steak, drink a pint, or just enjoy time with friends, Ricky's is the place to be!

Get a $20 food voucher for only $10.

Along with our newly remodeled dining area, we also have a back party room that can be reserved for small gatherings up to 50 people. We offer catering services as well and daily specials from our executive chef!

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 2
  • Can deal voucher be used for alcohol? YES
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • ONE PER CHECK!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     04/12/2020
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Ricky's English Pub
151 E. State Street
Salem, Ohio 44460
Phone: 330-332-2825

