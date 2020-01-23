  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Youngstown, Ohio

El Cowboy

El Cowboy

  • El Cowboy
  • El Cowboy
  • El Cowboy
  • El Cowboy
  • El Cowboy
  • El Cowboy
  • El Cowboy
  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
Refresh when timer hits ZERO!
DAYS HRS MIN SEC
Add to Calendar 2020-01-23 00:00:00 2020-01-27 00:00:00 America/Detroit El Cowboy http://wkbn3.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&pid=225224&admin_preview=Yes&mode= http://wkbn3.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&pid=225224&admin_preview=Yes&mode=

The Deal

El Cowboy is a new Tex Mex Grill and Saloon concept that has everyone talking.  From  favorite classic Mexican dishes to the mouth watering grilled steaks, pork chops, burgers and seafood.  Not to mention an extensive tequileria and a massive bar specializing in domestic, import and craft beers. Great food, drinks and entertainment! Please stop on by and experience El Cowboy.

Get a $20 voucher for only $10!

*NOT VALID ON CINCO DE MAYO*

 

 

 

No Phone Redemption's.  Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.

 

Website: Click here for website
Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Promotion:
This deal allows you to buy and use the deal vouchers today with immediate digital delivery of your deal voucher to your home or office printer!

Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Support:
If you have a printer problem and are unable to print your purchase for any reason, please email customerservice@neofill.com. Please do not reorder your deal vouchers.

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 4
  • Can deal voucher be used for alcohol? NO
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • One per table
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • MUST HAVE PRINTED VOUCHER FOR REDEMPTION! PHONE REDEMPTION'S WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     03/31/2020
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

El Cowboy
1739 S. Raccoon Road
Austintown, Ohio 44515
Phone: 330-953-2754

Click here for website

facebook