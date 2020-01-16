The Diamond Bar & Grill

Get a $20 voucher for only $10!

We are The Osman Family of Campbell, Ohio. We opened The Diamond Bar and Grill in January, 2019. The restaurant business is in our blood as our families have owned Buds Pub and Sub, Bobby D's, Nancy's Place, and Bogeys Bar and Grill. We strive to make The Diamond a place where people can feel comfortable, have fun, and enjoy their night out. Come see us at The Diamond for delicious food and many drinks. We look forward to serving you and making memories with you!

No Phone Redemption's. Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.