The Diamond Bar & Grill

  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
The Deal

Get a $20 voucher for only $10!

We are The Osman Family of Campbell, Ohio. We opened The Diamond Bar and Grill in January, 2019. The restaurant business is in our blood as our families have owned Buds Pub and Sub, Bobby D's, Nancy's Place, and Bogeys Bar and Grill. We strive to make The Diamond a place where people can feel comfortable, have fun, and enjoy their night out. Come see us at The Diamond for delicious food and many drinks. We look forward to serving you and making memories with you!

 

 

 

No Phone Redemption's.  Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Website: Click here for Facebook Page
Click here for Menu
The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 2
  • Can deal voucher be used for alcohol? NO
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • One per table
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • Dine in only, cannot be used for carry out orders.
  • Voucher not valid on merchandise
  • MUST HAVE PRINTED VOUCHER!!!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     03/16/2020
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

The Diamond Bar & Grill
97 Robinson Rd
Campbell, Ohio 44405
Phone: 330-750-0195

