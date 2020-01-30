  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Youngstown, Ohio

Antone's Kitchen

Antone's Kitchen

  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
Refresh when timer hits ZERO!
DAYS HRS MIN SEC
Add to Calendar 2020-01-30 00:00:00 2020-02-03 00:00:00 America/Detroit Antone's Kitchen http://wkbn3.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&pid=225559&admin_preview=Yes&mode= http://wkbn3.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&pid=225559&admin_preview=Yes&mode=

The Deal

Enjoy casual dining in a warm Tuscan atmosphere at Antone's Kitchen with today's half off deal.

Get a $20 voucher for only $10!

Our food is excellent, our service is extraordinary and since 1961 our reputation is impeccable!

Valid at both Boardman and Austintown locations.

 

 

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.


Website: Click here for Website
Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Promotion:
This deal allows you to buy and use the deal vouchers today with immediate digital delivery of your deal voucher to your home or office printer!

Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Support:
If you have a printer problem and are unable to print your purchase for any reason, please email customerservice@neofill.com. Please do not reorder your deal vouchers.

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 2
  • Can be used at other locations? YES
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • ONE PER CHECK !
  • NOT VALID FOR ANY DAILY SPECIALS OR PROMOTIONS.
  • NOT VALID FOR GIFT CARD PURCHASES.
  • MUST HAVE PRINTED VOUCHER.

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     03/31/2020
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.
facebook