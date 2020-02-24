N2 by DaVill - Boardman

Nitrogen Ice Cream

Ice cream made how you want it, when you want it. With over 50 flavors, 20 mix-ins and 3 bases including a vegan option, the combinations are infinite! All homemade and made to order right before your eyes! You're not going to want to miss out on this Deal!

At N2 by DaVill you are not only buying a top quality product designed and overseen by highly trained pastry chefs, but you are helping employ individuals with special needs. Over half of our staff has a variety of special needs and often find themselves unable to find employment. Consequently leaving them with a void, not only in income, but a void in life fulfillment.

Our mission is to keep these people employed in hopes of giving them that life fulfillment most of take for granted. Everyday at our shop, we demonstrate what people with intellectual and physical disabilities can do. Our workers with special needs are excited and happy to come to work each day. They pay special attention to detail and celebrate each of their achievements. They aren’t concerned about cutting corners; they are dedicated to doing things right and exactly how they have learned it.

Our special needs family work under the direct supervision of highly trained workers. Our supervising pastry chefs are some of the top in the country one being trained at the top rated state of the art Culinary Institute of America and a “Cake Wars” champion from season 4 on Food Network.

