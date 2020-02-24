  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
N2 by DaVill - Boardman

N2 by DaVill

  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
  • Deal Ends: 02/24/2020
  • Category: Other
The Deal

Nitrogen Ice Cream

Ice cream made how you want it, when you want it. With over 50 flavors, 20 mix-ins and 3 bases including a vegan option, the combinations are infinite! All homemade and made to order right before your eyes! You're not going to want to miss out on this Deal!

Get TWO $10 vouchers for only $10! You may use both vouchers on your visit, or use one and come back for seconds! ONLY VALID FOR NITROGEN ICE CREAM.

Boardman Location ONLY!

Click here to see our latest story on WKBN

At N2 by DaVill you are not only buying a top quality product designed and overseen by highly trained pastry chefs, but you are helping employ individuals with special needs. Over half of our staff has a variety of special needs and often find themselves unable to find employment. Consequently leaving them with a void, not only in income, but a void in life fulfillment.

Our mission is to keep these people employed in hopes of giving them that life fulfillment most of take for granted. Everyday at our shop, we demonstrate what people with intellectual and physical disabilities can do. Our workers with special needs are excited and happy to come to work each day. They pay special attention to detail and celebrate each of their achievements. They aren’t concerned about cutting corners; they are dedicated to doing things right and exactly how they have learned it. 

Our special needs family work under the direct supervision of highly trained workers. Our supervising pastry chefs are some of the top in the country one being trained at the top rated state of the art Culinary Institute of America and a “Cake Wars” champion from season 4 on Food Network.

We appreciate your business and welcome you to the N2 Family!

No Phone Redemption's.  Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Website: Click here for website
The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $10.00
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? YES
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • NITROGEN ICE CREAM ONLY!!!
  • VOUCHER NOT VALID FOR BAKERY ITEMS!!!
  • MAY USE UP TO TWO VOUCHERS PER VISIT
  • MUST HAVE PRINTED VOUCHER
  • BOARDMAN LOCATION ONLY!!!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     04/30/2020
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

N2 by DaVill
6528 South Ave
Boardman, Ohio 44512
Phone: 330-788-1567

Click here for website

