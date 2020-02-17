Maggies Magic Muffins - Valentine's Day Gift Basket

HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY MYVALLEYDEALERS <3

Share the love with one (or four) of Maggies Magic Muffin's beautiful Valentine's Day gift baskets!

Get a Valentine's Day Basket for only $20! Valued at $35.99!!!

YOU MUST CALL IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR BASKET ORDERS!!!

Maggies Magic Muffins is known for having the best giant muffin selection in Ohio! From blueberry cheesecake and carrot cake muffins to peanut butter cup and pumpkin pie muffins

