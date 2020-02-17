  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
Maggies Magic Muffins - Valentine's Day Gift Basket

Maggies Magic Muffins - Valentine's Day Gift Basket

Remaining
  • $20.00
  • Retail Price: $35.99
  • You Save: $15.99 (44%)
  • Deal Ends: 02/17/2020
The Deal

HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY MYVALLEYDEALERS <3 

Share the love with one (or four) of Maggies Magic Muffin's beautiful Valentine's Day gift baskets!

Get a Valentine's Day Basket for only $20! Valued at $35.99!!! 

YOU MUST CALL IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR BASKET ORDERS!!!

Maggies Magic Muffins is known for having the best giant muffin selection in Ohio! From blueberry cheesecake and carrot cake muffins to peanut butter cup and pumpkin pie muffins

Click Here to get TWO $5 Maggies Vouchers for only $5!

 

 

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Website: Click here for website
The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $35.99
  • How many deals can I purchase? 4
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? YES
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • MUST ORDER BASKET IN ADVANCE!!!

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     04/18/2020
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

7932 Southern Blvd.
Boardman, Ohio 44512
Phone: 330-965-7400

Click here for website

