  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
  • Youngstown, Ohio

Bistro on Broad Street

Bistro on Broad Street

Remaining
  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
  • Deal Ends: 02/20/2020
Please have credit card info ready. Your order is not guaranteed until you complete checkout process.

The Deal

Get TWO (2) $10 Vouchers for $10! Bring a friend!!!

Bistro on Broad Street is a casual dining cafe serving breakfast and lunch, specializing in locally sourced ingredients and gluten free options. Great coffee drinks, smoothies and gluten free pastries. Small parties and business lunches are great at the Bistro. Also one of the few breakfast serving spots in the area! Let us make you something GOOD to eat!

CLICK HERE to see our menu

Located inside of Healthy Treasures

No Phone Redemption's.  Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Never miss a deal, sign up to receive Daily Email Alerts!

Because many Internet Service Providers and Individual email programs have filters in place to help control the emails you receive, please make sure that you designate NeoFill as a trusted source. You can do this by simply adding newsletter@neofill.com and newsletter@halfoffdeals.com to your address book, contact list or safe list.


Website: Click here for website
Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Promotion:
This deal allows you to buy and use the deal vouchers today with immediate digital delivery of your deal voucher to your home or office printer!

Print Your Deal Vouchers Now Support:
If you have a printer problem and are unable to print your purchase for any reason, please email customerservice@neofill.com. Please do not reorder your deal vouchers.

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $10.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 4
  • Can be used at other locations? NO
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • ONE VOUCHER PER PERSON
  • BISTRO FOOD & DRINK ONLY!
  • VOUCHER NOT VALID FOR HEALTHY TREASURES ITEMS
  • Must have printed voucher

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     04/30/2020
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Bistro on Broad Street
38 W Broad St
Newton Falls, Ohio 44444
Phone: 330-872-1119

Click here for website

facebook