Wok It Out | Noodle Fusion

The Deal

Get TWO (2) $10 vouchers for only $10

One Per Person when redeeming!

It all began in 2016 with a bright red tent, a used wok and a trip to an Asian grocery store. That was the beginning of Wok It Out. A year later, after selling out at nearly every event we attended, we purchased our first food truck.  Since then we have been ‘woking’ at numerous festivals, fairs, music venues and corporate catering events.  In 2019, we decided to open our first Wok It Out restaurant.  We hope you love it as much as our thousands of followers do. Fight Hunger and Wok It Out!

CLICK HERE to see our menu.

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Website: Click here for website
The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 2
  • Can be used at other locations? NO
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • ONE PER PERSON WHEN REDEEMING!!!
  • NO CASH BACK!!!
  • MUST HAVE PRINTED VOUCHER.
  • Not valid for gift card purchases.

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     05/08/2020
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Wok It Out | Noodle Fusion
8414 Market Street,
Youngstown, Ohio 44512
Phone: 330-953-1026

