Deep in the Forest | Family Fun House

Deep in the Forest Family Fun House

Remaining
  • $10.00
  • Retail Price: $20.00
  • You Save: $10.00 (50%)
  • Deal Ends: 03/19/2020
  • Remaining: 3000
  • Category: Kids
  • Hash: #8999148
Please have credit card info ready. Your order is not guaranteed until you complete checkout process.

The Deal

This Deal is for the kids! AND They can bring a friend...

Get 1 hour of play time for 2 children! TWO for the price of ONE!

Deep in the Forest Family Fun House is a great place to bring your children to run around and enjoy the many activities we have to offer. From animal rides to air hockey, arcade games to a huge bounce house, there are plenty of things that will keep them busy for hours. We even have bumper cars! Deep in the Forest Family Fun House is an indoor facility located conveniently in Boardman and makes the indoors as fun as the outside world. 

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

Website: Click here for Facebook Page
The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $20.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 4
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Not valid on holidays or special events
  • NOT VALID FOR BUMPER CARS ($3).
  • 1 VOUCHER PER CHILD.
  • VALID FOR 1 HOUR OF PLAY TIME (2 CHILDREN).
  • MUST HAVE PRINTED VOUCHER.
  • 1 VOUCHER PER DAY.

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     05/31/2020
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.

Contact & Directions

Deep in the Forest Family Fun House
6003 South Ave
Boardman, Ohio 44512
Phone: 330-726-7225

