Mani-Pedi with Sara Flores

Sara Flores at Sculpture Hair, Nails & Tanning

  • $20.00
  • Retail Price: $45.00
  • You Save: $25.00 (56%)
  • Deal Ends: 03/23/2020
  • Category: Beauty
The Deal

Get ready for Mother's Day with today's deal from Sara Flores at Sculpture Hair, Nails & Tanning.

Get a Mani-Pedi for only $20! (Reg. $45)

Customer must present a printed voucher to the merchant. No redemption via mobile.

The Fine Print

  • Denomination: $45.00
  • How many deals can I purchase? 10
  • Can be used at other locations? NO
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? NO
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • Tax and gratuity not included
  • No Expiration Date
  • Nail Art and Gel Polish available at additional cost.
  • Good for a Manicure & Pedicure with Sara Flores.
  • MUST CALL TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT.

Contact & Directions

Sara Flores at Sculpture Hair, Nails & Tanning
112 E. Midlothian Blvd.
Youngstown, Ohio 44507
Phone: 330-207-5067

